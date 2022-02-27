In a very one sided game the top of the table team Olympia came up against Pantel who really struggled to field a side and congratulations to them on fulfilling the fixture.

The final score was 16 -1 to Olympia with both teams missing penalties.

Olympia only now require one point from their remaining games to win the league title.

Olympia’s goals came from Elias Katsoloudes Katsoloudis 6, Yemi 1, Alfie Bartram 3, Zack Uribarri 2, Ali Giritli 3 and Ruben Hinkson 1

Pantel’s goal came from Chris Spyrou.

What an exciting match the Omonia versus Apoel was Apoel led in the 23rd minute through Luke Lane, Omonia were then awarded a penalty just before the break on 43rd minute which they failed to capitalise on. Second half Omonia equalised on the 53rd minute through Antonios Michael but Apoel regained the lead 30-40 seconds later through a shot just inside the box from Alex Michaelides that took a deflection into the back of the net for 1-2 , Omonia had another penalty around 67th minute this time they made sure and Harry Kyprianou scored to make it 2-2.

Next it was Apoel’s goal from an own goal, Danny Coolridge scored the 4th goal for Apoel to give them a 4-2 win and are still in with an outside chance of the championship.

Nissi got their second win of the season

beating a weakened Komi Kebir team 3-2.

Twice they failed behind at 1-0 and 2-1.

Nissi’s goals came from Theo when he got the first by creeping round the back post to head the ball in the bag. And two from joe, one of the goals was a beautifuly hit half volley.

Komi Kebir goals came from Vasileios Theologou and Alex Georgiou.