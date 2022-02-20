Pantel 0 Apoeĺ 11

Omonia Youth 5 Nissi 0

Apoel took Pantel by Eunice storm in scoring eleven goals and winning 11-0 to keep their championship hopes going.

They were 4-0 up half time with their goals coming from Alex Michaelides 2, Charlie Georgiou and George Lutaaya .

The second half continued just like the first half very one sided the fifth goal came when a cross from the right found George Lutaaya who slotted the ball home.

For the sixth Danny Coolridge cut in

from the left and placed it wide to the right hand bottom corner of the goal.

Danny Coolridge was at it again when he took a shot the Pantel keeper Ronaldo saved it but it rebounded into Danny’s path to bang it into the back of the net.

Charlie Georgiou got his second goal when he stroked the ball home from just inside the box.

Alex Michaelides made it a hat trick with the Apoel 9th goal that he blasted home.

Alex Roussis got the tenth when he cut into the box and placed it into the back of the net.

Alex Michaelides made it four for himself and eleven for his team when he shot but the Pantel keeper saved it and Alex was on hand to hit the rebound into the back of the net.

A Dominant performance from Omonia Youth in their last home league game today beating Nissi in every department,

A strong performance was important today to get the confidence back after last week’s loss.And that’s exactly what we got.

A midfield bossed by today’s Captain Marco Geremia set the pace for some very good individual performances all over the pitch. Their Goalscorers were

Charlie Constanti, Markos Touroukis and Andreas Kyprianou a hat trick.