The strong wind did not stop a good turnout of people for the Omonia v Olympia cup tie.

There was good football from both sides and it looked like Omonia were taking advantage the windy conditions and seem to be on top. Both teams never really got close to scoring and if they did there was no finishing touch.

Full time ended 0-0 and they went into extra time.

Omonia took the lead when from a Charlie Nelson throw in he found his brother Jamie who headed the ball home to give Omonia the lead.

Omonia withstood the pressure from Olympia that was to follow. And with two minutes left in the second period of extra time Omonia broke away Frankie Silinou charging down the left he passed to Charlie Nelson who shot pulling off a save but Omonia’s Antonio Michael was laying in wait to tap the ball home.

In the other cup games Panathinaikos beat Pantel 3-2 to go into the next round their goals came from Andrew Yiasoumi who took on two plyers and managed to squeeze the ball in at the near post.Anthony Constantinou scored from a penalty and Umar Sauban tapped in the ball at the far post from a cross from the far left . Pantel goals came from Nicholas Constantinides and Chris Paoacosta.

Omonia Youth beat Nissi 6-1 in a very convincing all round performance there were two hat tricks one from Andreas Kyprianou and the other from Markos Touroukis. Nissi scored their goal when it was 3-0.

Semi finals to be played

Omonia Youth v Panathinaikos

Apoel or Komi Kebir v Omonia