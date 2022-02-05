The General Secretary of the Central Committee of AKEL met with the Ambassador of Egypt

4 February 2022, AKEL C.C. Press Office, Nicosia

The General Secretary of the Central Committee of AKEL, Stefanos Stefanou, had a meeting yesterday with the Ambassador of Egypt to Cyprus, Amr Hamza. Stefanos Stefanou was accompanied by Vera Polycarpou, Head of International Relations and European Policy of the C.C. of AKEL.

During the meeting, the issues affecting both Cyprus and Egypt and all the countries of the Eastern Mediterranean and Middle East region were discussed. The need to find solutions and ways of cooperation within the framework of international law that serve the interests of the peoples of the region in order to achieve mutual understanding and peace was stressed.

Stefanos Stefanou briefed the Egyptian Ambassador about AKEL’s assessments of the current situation surrounding the Cyprus problem, stressing in particular that the ongoing stalemate increases the dangers for Cyprus. The General Secretary of AKEL underlined that Turkey’s continuous provocative actions in Varosha and in the Exclusive Economic Zone of the Republic of Cyprus demonstrate the urgent need for the resumption of the talks with the aim of reaching a solution of a bizonal, bicommunal federation. The AKEL proposal to the President of the Republic was submitted for this purpose.

In addition, satisfaction was expressed at the development of inter-state relations and exchanges between Cyprus and Egypt and it was agreed to continue the exchange of views.