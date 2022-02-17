We’re partnering with Caledonian Road Traders Association and The Gym Group Caledonian Road #TheGymGroup #Caledonian Road to offer free exercise classes to local businesses and residents.

Its a great way to get fit, get together and get to know the Cally better!

Classes are free and you’ll also receive special discount offers for other local businesses on Caledonian Road.

If you a are a local business it’ll be a great chance for you to network and share tyhe news about what you have to offer.

Find out more:

#IslingtonTogether #NetworkOutCally