We’re strongly committed to giving Islington’s young people the best possible start in life, and are investing an extra £500,000 into our youth services, so we can deliver a new and improved youth offer for our young people.

Platform is a brilliant place, and we’re completely committed to providing a first-class youth offer to young people in the north of our borough. Unfortunately, after careful consideration, the team of providers who were previously awarded the contract to manage Platform have taken the difficult decision to withdraw. We’d like to thank Fourth Monkey Education and their partner organisations for all their hard work, especially their engagement with our young people, and wish them all the best for the future.

Any young people who access youth services at Platform can continue to do so. We plan to enhance the current offer from next month with additional qualified youth workers and other staff who are specialists in supporting young people. We will meet young people at Platform on Tuesday, 15th February at 6pm to discuss and answer questions – all young people are welcome.

We’re committed to ensuring that there continue to be youth spaces that young people can access across our borough as part of our Young Islington offer.