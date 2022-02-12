Further to our previous email regarding the speed limit changes in Enfield we would like to provide further clarification.

We have lowered the speed limit on a section of the A10 Great Cambridge Road in Enfield and Haringey from 40mph to 30mph. The road name previously mentioned in communications ‘Great Cambridge Street’ was incorrect.

The only section of the A10 where the speed limit has reduced to 30mph is between the Great Cambridge Roundabout and White Hart Lane.

The minimum penalty for speeding is a £100 fine and 3 penalty points added to your licence.

We are sorry for any confusion caused.

Yours sincerely,

Customer Information Team

Transport for London