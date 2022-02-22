Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters were called to a house fire on Warren Crescent in Edmonton.

Part of the loft space of a semi-detached house was damaged by fire. A five-metre safety cordon was put in place as a precaution whilst crews worked to make the scene safe. There were no reports of any injuries.

The Brigade was called at 1259 and the fire was under control by 1351. Fire crews from Edmonton and Enfield fire stations attended the scene.

The fire is believed to have been caused by hot works being carried out.