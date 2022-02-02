The Feast of the Presentation of Christ in the Temple

On 2nd February, 2022, the Feast of the Presentation of Christ in the Temple, His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas of Thyateira and Great Britain celebrated the Divine Liturgy of St. John Chrysostom, with the permission of His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, at the Patriarchal and Stavropegial Monastery of St. John the Baptist in Essex.

Following the Divine Service, the V. Rev. Petros, Abbott, generously hosted His Eminence and those with him for the festal meal, which he blessed, and during which, he was given the opportunity to speak with the Christ-loving monastics. At the conclusion of the meal, His Eminence and those with him departed for London spiritually fortified and with great joy.

