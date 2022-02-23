On February 22, 2022, while visiting his childhood home in Tarpon Springs, Florida, for a few days, His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas attended the meeting of the Mayor and Commissioners of the city as they honoured United States Congressman Gus Bilirakis. The Archbishop also took advantage of the opportunity to discuss matters of importance and concern to the Greek and Cypriot communities.

In attendance was also former Congressman Michael Bilirakis and Evelyn Bilirakis (first cousin of the Archbishop), along with many relatives and friends.