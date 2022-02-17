Hertfordshire pupils and their schools are being encouraged to sign up for the Sustrans Big Walk and Wheel, which is taking place from Monday 21 March to Friday 1 April.

The Big Walk and Wheel is the UK’s largest inter-school walking, wheeling, scooting and cycling challenge that inspires pupils to take active journeys to school. On each day of the challenge, schools compete to see who can record the greatest number of pupil journeys. All schools will be entered into daily prize draws for rewards if 15% of pupils take part on each day of the challenge. Prizes up for grabs include accessories and equipment to help schools to support active travel. Phil Bibby, Executive Member for Highways and Transport at Hertfordshire County Council said: “We want to provide everyone with the opportunity to enjoy active and rewarding journeys and there’s no better time to start than encouraging children on their daily walk, wheel, scoot or cycle to school. “Our aim is to offer all residents a cleaner, greener, healthier Hertfordshire, which promotes more active travel, protects the environment and helps reduce traffic congestion.”