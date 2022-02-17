Hertfordshire pupils and their schools are being encouraged to sign up for the Sustrans Big Walk and Wheel, which is taking place from Monday 21 March to Friday 1 April.
The Big Walk and Wheel is the UK’s largest inter-school walking, wheeling, scooting and cycling challenge that inspires pupils to take active journeys to school. On each day of the challenge, schools compete to see who can record the greatest number of pupil journeys. All schools will be entered into daily prize draws for rewards if 15% of pupils take part on each day of the challenge. Prizes up for grabs include accessories and equipment to help schools to support active travel.
Phil Bibby, Executive Member for Highways and Transport at Hertfordshire County Council said: “We want to provide everyone with the opportunity to enjoy active and rewarding journeys and there’s no better time to start than encouraging children on their daily walk, wheel, scoot or cycle to school.
“Our aim is to offer all residents a cleaner, greener, healthier Hertfordshire, which promotes more active travel, protects the environment and helps reduce traffic congestion.”
Clare Maltby, Sustrans England Director Midlands and East said: “This year Sustrans’ Big Pedal is back as Sustrans’ Big Walk and Wheel! Although it has a new name it still has the same aim – we want to encourage more families to leave the car at home and travel to school actively, to help create healthier and happier communities.
“The competition inspires pupils to be amazing and take active journeys to school. We want as many schools and pupils as possible to take part, the only question is how many active journeys will children be able to make?”
The Big Walk and Wheel is one of numerous campaigns, events and initiatives that take place across the county throughout the year. The council encourages children to take active and healthier forms of travel, with 93 schools already having a sustainable, accredited Modeshift STARS travel plan.
To find out more about the Sustrans Big Walk and Wheel please visit: www.bigwalkandwheel.org.uk
For more information about the Local Transport Plan 2018-2031, the county council’s blueprint to help deliver more sustainable, safe and efficient travel options for Hertfordshire, please visit: www.hertfordshire.gov.uk/ltp.