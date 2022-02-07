Hermes Airports, the consortium that manages and controls the two international airports of the Republic of Cyprus, announced on Monday it has signed the Toulouse Declaration, which, it said, was reinforcing its commitment to a net-zero future.

As the Toulouse Declaration marks a new chapter in Europe’s journey towards aviation’s net zero 2050 goal, airports from across the continent, including the Larnaka and Pafos International Airports, have emerged as one of the strongest voices driving the initiative forwards, the consortium said in a statement.

The Toulouse Declaration, it added, marks the first time that European governments, the European Commission, industry, unions and other key stakeholders formally align on aviation decarbonisation. “It is a highly significant moment, paving the way for the concrete next steps, both in the establishment of an EU Pact for Aviation Decarbonisation, and globally as we look to the UN’s ICAO to set a global goal for international aviation later this year,” the statement said, adding that airports have long been first movers in leading the challenge of decarbonising aviation.

Hermes Airports Chief Executive Officer Eleni Kaloyirou said that the signing of the Toulouse Declaration confirms Cyprus airports` commitment about energy policy. “For more than a decade, Hermes Airports supported sustainable development, as well as the protection of the environment, which is a significant goal for the company,” she noted.

Olivier Jankovec, Director General of ACI EUROPE said that “each and every airport undersigning this Declaration is making a tangible difference to our future as an industry, as an economy and as a society. They continue to demonstrate ambition, vision and excellence in their sustainable actions. I admire and applaud each and every one of them.”