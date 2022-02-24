Statement from Cllr Peray Ahmet, Leader of Haringey Council, following last night’s meeting of the Full Council:

“Following a recent article in the local media I want to be absolutely clear that we are taking strong action to ensure a robust, transparent, and accountable process for future property transactions. That is why I have called for an external investigation to take place.

“I have invited the Leader of the Opposition to be involved in setting the scope of this investigation. By doing this I have demonstrated how committed we are to working together to ensure a transparent process that can command confidence going forward.

“We want to leave no stone unturned. We clearly want to learn from the outcomes, draw a line under this and work collaboratively to deliver our priorities for local residents.”