Haringey Council Leader, Cllr Peray Ahmet, joined our trees team at O R Tambo Recreation Ground today to say thank you for their hard work in clearing fallen trees across the borough following Storm Eunice on Friday.
Their clean-up crews will continue to clear debris across Haringey this week
Haringey Council Leader, Cllr Peray Ahmet says thank you
