Haringey Borough drew 3-3 against Hornchurch in a Isthmian League six goap thriller and were quick off the mark scoring in the sevond minute through Mcleod who shot padt the opposing Hornchurch keeper Wright

Hornchurch equalised in the 22nd minute through a Nash header.in the 29th minute they took the lead when Ruff scored from close range after the Haringey keeper saved the previous shot.

Just after the half time Sambu shoots from the edge of the box to see his shot go flying wide past Wright the Hornchurch to make it 2-2.

In the 54th minute Hornvhurch regain the lead when Nash who just indide the box cuts inside and shoots across the goalkeeper into the far corner of the net.

In the 70th minute Haringey Borough equalised when they were awarded a penalty Olufemi took it to see it saved by the keeper Wright who pushed it onto the bar but the Haringey striker followed up and scored.Final svore 3-3.