Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides, who recently visited Washington right after being reappointed to his post, said on Monday that the United States was receptive to Confidence Building Measures (CBMs) to be proposed by the south.

Last month President Nicos Anastasiades hinted at a renewed CBM effort on the ethnically-divided island which would see the administration of both the abandoned ghost town of Varosha as well as Ercan airport transferred over to the United Nations.

“I don’t see any other way to save Varosha, no other power or effort can bring this about,” Kasoulides told state radio on Monday morning, adding that “Varosha will be saved by us.”

Last week Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar moved quickly to reject CBM offers regarding Ercan, an airport not recognized officially by any country except Turkey, and the abandoned town of Varosha, also known as Maras in Turkish, before any proposals were ever made official.

“When we look at the proposal, it is said that we should return Maras and that Ercan Airport may be opened to direct flights under the auspices of the United Nations. We cannot accept such a thing,” Tatar said.

But Kasoulides, responding to the radio host who suggested similar measures had been proposed in the past, said Brussels and Washington would have an assistive role in the effort, with the seasoned diplomat adding that the effort by Greek Cypriots would rely on a full-fledged campaign this time around.

The CBM discussion came about in the south as Anastasiades warned Greek Cypriots holding Varosha title deeds not to fall into what he described as a trap in the north by filing property claims through a commission in the north.