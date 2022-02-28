Panathinaikos scored three goals in 13 minutes to beat AEK 3-0, while Ionikos contained PAOK at Toumba for a 1-1 result on Sunday in the Super League in a game that gave a strong message for peace.
Panathinaikos is therefore three points behind third AEK and 10 behind second-placed PAOK that drew with Ionikos three days after entering the last 16 of the Europa Conference League. Stefan Schwab gave the Thessaloniki hosts a first-half lead, but Ionikos leveled things up with Thuram to snatch a precious point.
When Ionikos scored, its players, led by Ukrainian Dmytro Chygrynskiy, celebrated brandishing the Ukrainian flag. The home fans of PAOK, a club owned by a former member of the Russian parliament, Ivan Savvidis, broke into a very warm round of applause in response.
Leader Olympiakos was dominant against OFI Crete and won 2-0 in Piraeus courtesy of a goal from Garry Rodrigues and an own goal by Fiorin Durmishaj.
On Saturday Aris beat Asteras Tripolis 2-0 and Panetolikos shared a goalless draw with Volos.
Kathimerini