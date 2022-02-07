PAOK came from behind to beat Panathinaikos 2-1 at home on Sunday and keep up the pressure on leader Olympiakos that won easily on the road.

The Reds defeated Ionikos 3-0 at Nikaia, where they have never lost in the league. They had Aguibou Camara, Tiquinho and Giorgos Masouras to thank for their goals, that have kept the champion nine points ahead of main rival PAOK.

The Thessaloniki team trailed Panathinaikos for over 70 minutes, due to a Sebastian Palacios strike, but scored twice in the last 13 minutes of the game through Sverrir Ingi Ingason and Joan Sastre to claim all three points. Panathinaikos has now dropped to sixth after its third consecutive defeat.

AEK is third, five points behind PAOK, following its 3-0 home win against bottom team Apollon Smyrnis. Sergio Araujo’s brace and Steven Zuber’s strike, all in the second half, settled the game for the hosts at the Olympic Stadium of Athens.

Aris missed the chance to overtake Panathinaikos as it lost 2-0 at home to Volos on Saturday, but PAS Giannina took it and has risen to fourth courtesy of its 1-0 win at Panetolikos.

The Atromitos vs OFI and Lamia vs Asteras Tripolis games were postponed due to Covid cases at Atromitos and Lamia.

