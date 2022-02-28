The non-turf pitches will be installed at Pymmes Park, Jubilee Park, Ponders End Recreation Ground and Church Street Recreation Ground.

The aim of the funding is to bring more informal and formal cricket back into London’s parks and to increase engagement amongst young people from a range of backgrounds. While Enfield has many cricket clubs – with some dating back to the mid-Victorian era – most of them are not in the east of the borough which this funding will seek to address.

The Council’s Active Enfield team will also work with Middlesex Cricket to offer introductory programmes, holiday sessions for young people and potentially informal tournaments for adults.

Enfield Council’s Cabinet Member with responsibility for Leisure Services, Cllr Guney Dogan, said: “We know that sports can increase aspiration, promote mutual respect and can enhance relationships within communities. Cricket is a very accessible sport, improves health and by promoting it in an informal atmosphere, we hope that we will be able to encourage increased take up across the most diverse areas of Enfield.”

It is hoped that the pitches will be ready in early summer, a perfect time for the start of the cricket season.

