From his Wham! days to his world-conquering solo career, George Michael wrote many classic hits, including Last Christmas, A Different Corner, Careless Whisper and Father Figure.

The late popstar’s song lyrics have now been put together in an awesome new book titled Words.

In what promises to be a fantastic collectors’ item, Words will feature every song written by George that was recorded by himself or Wham!

Words was originally put together by The Lyric Book Company in 2011 for George’s Symphonica tour.

Fans can now pre-order the book on George’s official store – https://store.georgemichael.com

All profits from this book will be donated to Macmillan Cancer Support Nurses, which was a charity close to George’s heart.

