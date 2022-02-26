French aircraft carrier FS Charles De Gaulle (R91) arrived in the port of Limassol on Saturday morning, as part of a planned visit to Cyprus. The flagship of the French Navy will participate in joint training exercises with Cyprus’ National Guard.

According to a Ministry of Defence press release, the ship was visited by Cypriot Minister of Defense Charalambos Petridis and the Commander of the National Guard, Lieutenant General Democritos Zervakis accompanied by the General Staff of the National Guard and a delegation of Officers. They met with the Commander of the French Carrier Strike Group and the Commander of the aircraft carrier FS Charles De Gaulle. The meeting, according to the announcement provided another opportunity to upgrade cooperation between the two European states during the development of the French Navy in the region, under the name “CLEMENCEAU 22”.

On the occasion of the visit of the Warships of the French Navy, training exercises Naval Cooperation (PASSEX), Search and Rescue (SAREX), as well as Air Defense (ADEX) will be conducted with the Rafale Marine Aircraft.

As the Ministry notes, the participation of the Armed Forces in a wide network of international collaborations with forces of friendly and allied countries, contributes to ensuring stability and security in the region.