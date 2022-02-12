Cyprus Health Ministry announced on Saturday that five people had died of COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths recorded since the outbreak of the pandemic to 785. It was also announced that a total of 2,120 new cases were detected (positivity rate 2.55%), with the total number of Covid-19 cases increasing to 288.063.



According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Health, hospitalizations declined to 180 compared to 184 announced on Friday. Thirty-seven patients are in serious condition. One of them is being treated in Intensive Care Unit, eight are intubated and 28 are receiving treatment in Increased Care Units. Data show that 68.16% of the patients treated in public hospitals have no vaccination history.

The new deaths concerned five men aged 85, 88, 76, 82, 68 years old. The 85 years old man died February 11, while the others passed away on February 12.

It was also announced that 32 post-COVID who are no longer infectious are being treated in an ICU connected to a ventilator.

A total of 83.144 tests were carried out today, with the daily positivity rate standing at 2.55%.



PCR tests amounted to 6,893 and 484 positive cases were detected with a positivity rate of 4.64%, while rapid antigen tests amounted to 76,251 yielding 1,800 positives. Positivity rate: 2.36%.

In the context of contact tracing, 112 PCR tests were carried out detecting 9 new cases with a positivity rate of 8.04%, while 95 new cases were diagnosed following 1,373 rapid antigen tests with a positivity rate of 6.92%.

On private initiative 2,043 PCR tests were carried out and 251 new cases were detected (positivity rate 12.29%).

Also 43,233 Rapid tests were done yielding 1,065 positives (positivity rate 2.46%).

In the context of the Ministry of Health’s testing programme, a total of 33,018 rapid antigen tests were done and 735 new cases were found.

Following 31,146 rapid tests done at various testing sites, 624 new cases were detected (positivity rate 2%).

Additionally, a total of 380 rapid tests were done in retirement homes and 16 positives were found (positivity rate 4.21%)

In closed structures 119 rapid tests were done with no new cases detected.

