Firefighters have issued a smoking safety warning after a flat fire on Orange Grove in Leytonstone.

Part of a five-roomed flat on the ground floor of a residential block was damaged by fire. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus rescued two dogs from the flat. There were no reports of any injuries.

The fire is believed to have involved smoking materials.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “Fires caused by smoking materials including cigarettes, roll-ups, cigars and pipes, result in more deaths than any other type of fire.

“Discarding cigarettes without ensuring they’re completely extinguished first not only puts yourself at risk but also your family, friends and neighbours. We urge people to take the opportunity and quit smoking now. If you can’t quit, it’s always safer to go outside to smoke, but make sure cigarettes are put right out and disposed of properly.

“Never smoke in bed and avoid smoking on armchairs and sofas – especially if you think you might fall asleep or if you have been drinking alcohol. It’s really important that you make sure smoking materials are out, cold and preferably wet them before throwing into a bin and never throw cigarettes from balconies or windows.”

The Brigade was called at 1749 and the fire was under control by 1815. Two fire engines from Leyton and Leytonstone fire stations attended the scene.