Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters tackled a fire at a restaurant with flats above in The Broadway, Wembley.

The fire is believed to have started in the restaurant’s smoke extraction system. The fire went up through the system – known as ducting – and caught the roof on fire. The whole of the roof was gutted by the blaze. The fire also badly damaged flats on the second and first floor, as well as, the restaurant on the ground floor.

Thankfully there were no reports of any injuries. Around 30 adults and 15 children left the building before the Brigade arrived. They were taken to a nearby church and in the care of the local authority.

The Brigade’s fire investigators believe the cause of the fire was fat and grease deposits within the ducting which were ignited by an ember.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “Restaurant and take-away owners should always take care to make sure their extraction systems are kept clean as a build up of fat and grease within the filters can lead to a fire.”

Firefighters’ top tips for restaurants and takeaways:

Have ducting cleaned regularly in accordance with guidance TR/19.

Ensure ducting is installed correctly.

Make sure all electrical items are tested and maintained – check regularly, and don’t allow employees to bring their own kitchen appliances to work.

Ensure your electrical system is regularly tested – at least once every year.

Complete your Fire Risk Assessment, and make an emergency plan.

The Brigade was called at 0218 and the fire was under control by 0413. Fire crews from Wembley, Park Royal, Willesden, Northolt and surrounding stations were at the scene.

