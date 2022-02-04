Part of the ground floor shop was damaged by fire and the ducting (the ventilation system), which runs from the ground to the second floor of the building, was completely destroyed.

One man suffered from smoke inhalation and was treated on scene by London Ambulance Service.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “This fire spread inside the ducting.

“We’d like to remind restaurant and takeaway owners to ensure they don’t have dirty ducting. If you don’t clean the ducting in your extraction system regularly, you’re at a greater risk of ducting fires.

“You should also make sure you keep the hob, cooker hood and extractor fan clean too – built up fat and grease can ignite and cause a fire.”

The Brigade was called at 1253 and the fire was under control by 1403. Fire crews from Walthamstow, Chingford, Leytonstone, Leyton and Stratford fire stations were at the scene