Fixtures

Friday 4th February 2022

FA Cup Fourth Round

Manchester United v Middlesborough 20.00pm BBC

Saturday 5th February 2022

FA Cup 4th Round

Chelsea v Plymouth Argyle 12.30pm

Kidderminster Harriers v West Ham 12.30pm ITV

Crystal Palace v Hartlepool United 15.00pm

Huddersfield Town v Barnsley 15.00pm

Peterborough United v Queens Park Rangers 15.00pm

Southampton v Coventry City 15.00pm

Everton v Brentford 15.00pm

Stoke City v Wigan Athletic 15.00pm

Manchester City v Fulham 15.00pm

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Norwich City 15.00pm

Cambridge United v Luton Town17.30pm

Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton 20.00pm ITV4

National League

Aldershot v Barnet 15.00pm

Spartan South Midlands League

Leverstock Green v New Salamis 15.00pm

Combined Counties League

St Panteleimon FC v Ascot 15.00pm Enfield FC EN1 3PL

Cyprus Football League

AEK v Aris

Olympiakos v Paeek

Sunday 6th February 2022

FA Cup 4th Round 2022

Liverpool v Cardiff City 12.00pm ITV

Nottingham Forest v Leicester City 14.00 pm BBC

Bournemouth v Boreham Wood 18.30 ITV 4

KOPA League

Challenge Cup First Round

Omonia vs Olympia 11.30am Edmonton School,EN1 1HQ

PAO vs Pantel 12.00pm Enfield Playing Fields,EN1 3SD

Omonia Youth vs Nissi 12.00pm Enfield Grammar EN1 3EX

LFA Sunday Trophy, Quarter Final

Doverhouse v Apoel 10.30am Doverhouse Road, SW15 5BP

Cyprus Football

Pafos v Anorthosis

AEL v Apoel

Monday 7th February 2022

Cyprus Football

Omonia v Ethnikos Achna

Doxa v Apollon

Tuesday 8th February 2022

Premier League

West Ham United v Watford 19.45pm BT Sport3

Newcastle United v Everton 19.45pm BT Sport2

Burnley v Manchester United 19.45pm BT Sport

National League

Notts County v Barnet 19.45pm

Wednesday 9th February 2022

Premier League

Norwich City v Crystal Palace 19.45pm BT Sport

Manchester City v Brentford 19.45pm BT Sport2

Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton 19.45pm BT Sport3

Aston Villa v Leeds United 20.00pm 20.00pm BT Sport1