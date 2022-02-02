Every family should be able to get the support they need, when they need it, regardless of their background

Have you or your family tried to seek support?

We want to hear your views and ideas about what would make support for Black, Asian & minority families better.

Visit https://speakout.family/ to share your story

#SpeakOut is a safe space for parents & young people to share their experiences of seeking family support

From the Early Intervention Foundation, Race Equality Foundation & Action for Children

#SpeakOutFamily #FamilySupport #YouthSupport #FamilySupportWorker #EarlyIntervention #EarlyHelp