The homes on Raynton Road, which were granted planning permission on 22 February, will be available for purchase at approximately 70-80 per cent of the market value and retained at that level in perpetuity so that future generations can benefit from affordable home ownership.

Applications for planning permission for another 9 “Naked Homes” will be considered in coming months. The project is part funded by the Greater London Authority.

Naked House is a non-profit community developer that builds genuinely affordable homes for Enfield residents. Homes are super-insulated to reduce energy bills and the impact on the environment.

This is a new type of affordable housing with a ’naked’ specification that allows purchasers to ‘custom build’ and make their home their own – be that a new kitchen, extra space for a growing family, a home office or a bedroom for a live in carer. It’s for those who want to be part of their own solution to the housing crisis.

Enfield Council’s Leader, Cllr Nesil Caliskan, said: “This scheme is an excellent example of how Enfield Council is enabling the delivery of more affordable homes for a range of incomes”

“This innovative scheme makes it easier for residents to get on the housing ladder and purchase a decent home.

“The real beauty of this scheme is that the owners can fully customise their home both in terms of fixtures and fittings and layout and the format of the home can evolve to meet a family’s changing needs.

“Our vision for this scheme is to ensure we are providing homes for Enfield residents who are currently locked out of the housing market, and who want to be actively involved in the design and specifications of their new house.”

Simon Chouffot, Naked House co-founder, said “We’re really proud to be building genuinely affordable homes for Enfield residents. It will help people stay in the borough who may otherwise be priced out of home ownership.”

“Homes are super-insulated which is good for the environment and good for people’s energy bills. There will be a new community garden with wildflowers that is open to everyone.”

“Our homes are ‘custom build’ – you can move in, do it up and extend over time. It’s yours to make. We think this will create better homes better suited to people’s needs.”

Local people in need of affordable housing will be given priority and a resale covenant will ensure the homes remain affordable in the future.