National Highways are carrying out work to improve the M25 junction 25, to reduce congestion, improve safety and increase capacity.

From the start of March, there will be a number of full weekend closures at M25 junction 25, as they begin the to lay surfacing and road markings on the roundabout.

Date

Road Closure

10 pm Friday 4 March to 5am Monday 7 March

10pm Friday 18 March to 5am Monday 21 March.

· The Holmesdale Tunnel exit slip

· A10 southbound between Great Eastern Way and junction 25

· The northern and eastern sections of the junction roundabout, from the M25 clockwise exit slip to the Holmesdale Tunnel exit slip

10 pm Friday 11 March to 5am Monday 14 March,

10pm Friday 25 March to 5am Monday 28 March and

10pm Friday 8 April to 5am Monday 11 April.

· The M25 clockwise exit slip

· A10 northbound between Bullsmoor Lane and junction 25

· The southern and western sections of the junction roundabout, from the Holmesdale Tunnel exit slip to the M25 clockwise exit slip

There’s never a good time to complete this type of work on a busy junction such as this, and it is expected that there will be some delays due to traffic in the area during the closures. Please plan extra time into your journeys.

If National Highways are unable to finish the work as planned, there will be additional closures at the end of April to get the work completed. Keep an eye on Twitter (@HighwaysSEAST) or alternatively, please visit the project webpage where more information will be shared.