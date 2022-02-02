Enfield Council has launched a ‘Community Food Projects Small Grants Fund’. The aim of this fund is to provide accessible, small grants to groups that support the most vulnerable residents with access to nutritious food. The funding may support current work or new projects in the borough. Find out how to apply for up to £5000 of funding at https://new.enfield.gov.uk/healthandwellbeing/enfield-community-food-projects-small-grants-programme/?highlight=community%20groups where you can also sign up to next Friday’s online information session.