Schemes to build 263 new homes in Edmonton and Ponders End have moved a step closer to delivery after Enfield Council appointed a constructor partner to deliver the Council led schemes.

As well as the new homes in the Upton and Raynham Road and Exeter Road development projects, the schemes, worth more than £126 million, will see improvements made to the estates to improve residents’ quality of life and tackle anti-social behaviour. The majority of homes built will be affordable and homes for sale will be prioritised for local people.

Existing estate residents will be the primary beneficiaries of the schemes and will have priority in purchasing the new homes or moving into affordable properties on the new developments.

The Leader of Enfield Council, Cllr Nesil Caliskan, said: “We will be providing affordable family homes in the areas where they are desperately needed and improving our estates to improve the quality of life for our residents.

“Local people will be the primary beneficiaries of this project and existing estate residents will be given priority on moving into the new homes through a local lettings plan. People currently living on the estate will also be given first priority to purchase the new properties.

“In addition to the new homes, this development will also improve the supply of housing in the area, however the scheme will also boost the local economy and create 40 apprenticeships for local people.”

Exeter Road

Phase One – Will see the construction of new affordable homes on the unused patch of scrubland at the south-eastern end of Exeter Road.

Phase Two & Three – will see the construction of affordable homes along Exeter Road in front of the tower blocks and will include, the refurbishment of the parking structures and the extension of Ashburton and Crediton Houses to provide new affordable homes.

The scheme will also re-clad the existing buildings, replace the existing windows and doors, and provide better private amenities for the ground floor maisonettes.

The new cladding which will be added to the existing buildings will be fire regulation compliant – including use of non-combustible materials in external cladding panels, insulation, window spandrel panels, infill panels and window frames.

Upton and Raynham

Phase 1a will comprise of a single four to five storey block along the A406 with a seven storey block on the western side. A second five storey block will be located on a new public square opposite Scott House. There will also be a row of eight three-bedroom houses located along Upton Road

Phase 1b will comprise two blocks abutting the A406 between four and six storeys high. On the square of green abutting the school will be a four and five story L-shaped block. Work will also be done to improve the car parking for Scott House and the new adjacent block.