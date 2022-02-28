A rogue salesman who sold a dangerous car to a pregnant woman and conned a first-time-buyer has been ordered to pay £11,500 in fines and costs.

Mohammed Samiul Alam, trading as Amanah Motors, aged 51 of Eastbury Avenue EN1 was sentenced at Highbury Magistrates’ Court on 10 February after pleading guilty on four counts, including selling a Nissan Qashqai with a rear suspension that was so severely corroded, it could have detached from the vehicle while in use.

Alam was ordered to pay £7,000 compensation to the victims, a fine of £1,500 and £3,000 in costs. The magistrate also ordered forfeiture of the Nissan Qashqai. Alam must pay the whole amount within six months or he will face prison.

The prosecution followed a successful investigation by Enfield Council’s Trading Standards Team acting on complaints made by members of the public who had bought cars from Amanah Motors @GP Motorcycles, based on Lancaster Road, EN2.

In June 2020 he sold a dangerous vehicle to a mother who was 28 weeks pregnant. An independent expert witness and consultant automotive engineer said he was unable to find any evidence that the vehicle underwent any work in preparation for its sale with regards its safety.

At sentencing, the magistrate said: “There was a real and substantial risk in you selling the car to a pregnant woman with a 16-month-old child, that she or other road users could have suffered catastrophic injuries.”

The court also heard that between June and October 2020, Alam sold two vehicles with false advertising of warranty, breakdown cover and AA dealership affiliation and that between July and December 2020 he used aggressive and coercive tactics to stop buyers from exercising their consumer rights. He was also found to have sold a vehicle to a young adult for £1,695 which needed £926-worth of repairs.

The Leader of Enfield Council, Cllr Nesil Caliskan, said: “I hope this case sends out a strong message to other traders that Enfield Council will take robust enforcement action where necessary and will protect the rights of consumers.

“This car salesperson displayed a complete lack of regard for the safety of others, and I am thankful we were able to take robust action, working collaboratively with organisations such as The AA and Autotrader to help raise industry standards.”

Alam was guilty of supplying a dangerous product contrary to Regulation 20 of the General Product Safety Regulations 2005; engaging in unfair commercial practices contrary to Regulations 5 and 9 of the Consumer Protection from Unfair Trading Regulations 2008; refusing to allow the consumer to exercise her statutory rights contrary to Regulations 7 and 11 of the Consumer Protection from Unfair Trading Regulations 2008; and engaging in unfair commercial practice contrary to Regulations 5 and 9 of the Consumer Protection from Unfair Trading Regulations 2008.

