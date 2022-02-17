Electric Vehicle Charging points have been installed in five car parks across the Borough.

Locations:

◼️ Windmill Lane, Cheshunt

◼️ Newnham Parade, Cheshunt

◼️ Bishops’ College, Cheshunt

◼️ Taverners Way North, Hoddesdon

◼️ High Street, Waltham Cross

The second phase of the programme will see chargers installed in a further four car parks.

Full information: http://ow.ly/p3K450HuAoj