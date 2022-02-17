Posted on

Electric Vehicle Charging points have been installed in five car parks across the Borough.
Locations:
◼️ Windmill Lane, Cheshunt
◼️ Newnham Parade, Cheshunt
◼️ Bishops’ College, Cheshunt
◼️ Taverners Way North, Hoddesdon
◼️ High Street, Waltham Cross
The second phase of the programme will see chargers installed in a further four car parks.
Full information: http://ow.ly/p3K450HuAoj

