This order gives additional powers to police officers and PCSOs, allowing them to disperse groups of two or more people that are causing – or are likely to cause – harassment, alarm or distress to members of the public. Police can ask members of the public or people in a group to leave the relevant area and not return within 24 hours. Failure to comply can result in an arrest.

The area covered by the order is between the A10 and Halfhide Lane, including Thomas Rochford Way, Cheshunt Wash, High St, Cadmore Lane, Windmill Lane, College Rd and all roads and public areas within those areas.

The order, granted under Section 35 of the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, has been put in place as a preventative measure as part of a policing response to recent reports of crime and disorder.