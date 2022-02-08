Switzerland’s Beat Feuz won a thrilling men’s downhill at the Winter Olympics, with 41-year-old Frenchman Johan Clarey taking silver to become the oldest Olympic medallist in alpine skiing.

Feuz produced a superb run to clock one minute 42.69 seconds and edge out four-time Olympian Clarey by 0.1secs.

“I knew I only had one chance left in my career to get a medal in the Olympics,” said Clarey.

“When you are a medallist, whether you are 20 or 41 it doesn’t matter.”

Speed skater Ireen Wust also made history as she became the first person to win an individual gold medal at five different Olympics by retaining her 1500m title in stunning fashion.

The Dutchwoman set an Olympic record of one minute 53.28 seconds to beat Japan’s Miho Takagi, with Wust’s compatriot Antoinette de Jong in third.

It is a record-extending 12th Olympic speed skating medal for 35-year-old Wust.

She said: “It’s really hard to describe. A lot of emotions, especially the good ones. I don’t realise it yet. It’s insane, actually.”

Italy’s Arianna Fontana retained her women’s short track 500m title, claiming a 10th career Olympic medal, while China’s Ren Ziwei won men’s 1,000m gold when Hungary’s Liu Shaolin Sandor was disqualified.