Five-year-old Arianna was diagnosed with high-risk neuroblastoma in November 2021. Her family are fundraising so that she can access potentially life-saving treatment options abroad. This could cost hundreds of thousands of pounds.

David Astburys Estate Agents, who are based in North London, are passionate about supporting local communities and helping people in their time of need.

Arianna’s story has sincerely impacted all of those at David Astburys, especially as many of the team have young families of their own.

The whole team are committed to raising funds for Arianna’s treatment and supporting this brave little superstar and her family to meet their financial target to get her the treatment she deserves.

“We are sure that all of the wonderful people we have worked with and helped since our company’s formation will join us in this campaign, and are confident our combined efforts will help this sweet little girl battle back to health,” said Managing Director George Sifonios.

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/david-astburys

Donations are paid into Solving Kids’ Cancer’s general funds for their charitable activities. They help families affected by neuroblastoma through the provision of support and information, as well as investing in research and advocating for access to better treatment