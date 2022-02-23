The Ministry of Health announced that the second package of self-test kits will be available to citizens until Thursday and that the distribution of a third kit will begin Friday.

Beneficiaries are all citizens who have concluded their inoculation scheme with a two-dose jab or one-dose for JJ or were administered the booster shot and they are registered with GeSY Health Scheme or children up to 17 years of age who also got at least one dose of the vaccine and the relevant period for the 2nd dose has not elapsed.

All GeSY registered citizens can receive the kits from pharmacies with an identification certificate. Each pack has 5 self-tests.

If they test positive, all citizens are asked to contact their GP who will refer them for a PCR at public clinics.

All those who are not registered with GeSY but have concluded their vaccination scheme, or have concluded it at any EU country but are GeSY eligible, can receive the kits from designated spots as follows:

Nicosia-Old General Hospital 10:30-13:00 daily, Limassol-Maternity Center Old Hospital 12-13:00 daily, Larnaka – Maternity Center Old Hospital 10:30-13:00 daily, Paphos-Maternity Center Old Hospital 10:30-13:00 daily, Famagusta -Maternity Center Old Hospital 10:30-13:00 daily.

In case of positive test citizens should contact the coordination center of the public clinics at [email protected] with their name, telephone number, ID, Date of Birth and district and a picture of the self-test.