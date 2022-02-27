Cyprus’ Health Ministry on Saturday announced four deaths from COVID and 1,606 new cases. The Ministry said that 152 people are in hospitals and 60,93% of them are unvaccinated. Total deaths rose to 852 and cases to 318.773. The positivity rate stands at 1.62%.



The deceased are an 83-year-old man, an 84-year-old man, a 73-year-old woman and a 90-year-old woman.



Of the 152 people in hospitals, 32 are in serious condition, one is in an ICU breathing without a ventilator, 12 are intubated and 19 are in an ACU. Moreover 24 patients who are no longer infectious are still intubated in an ICU.

On Saturday a total of 98,933 tests were carried out. Of them 6,263 were PCR tests from which 231 positive cases were detected (positivity rate 3.69%). A total of 92,670 rapid tests were conducted and 1, 375 cases were detected (PR 1.48%).

In the framework of contact tracing 45 PCR tests were carried out and 3 cases were detected (6.67%). The rapid tests were 1,045 and 59 came back positive (PR 5.65%).

On private initiative 1,729 PCR were carried out and 165 cases were detected (PR 9.54%), 54,559 tests were rapid and 859 cases were diagnosed (PR 1.57%).

In the framework of testing by the Health Ministry a total of 38,111 rapid tests were conducted and 516 cases were diagnosed.