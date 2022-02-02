Cyprus Health Ministry reported on Tuesday one death from COVID-19 and 3,038 new cases. It was also announced that 211 patients are receiving hospital treatment, 60 of whom are in a serious condition. According to the Ministry 76.78% of the patients hospitalised are unvaccinated.

In a press release, the Ministry said that a total of 113,862 tests were carried out (rapid and PCR). The positivity rate stands at 2.67%.

Total deaths so far are 734 and total cases are 259,784. Moreover, 20 post-COVID patients who are no longer infectious are still intubated in serious condition in an ICU.

The deceased is a 77 – year-old woman who passed away today at Pafos General Hospital.

Of the 734 deaths 458 are male (62.4%), and 276 female (37.6%) and the median age is 76.3 years.

Of the 60 patients in serious condition 29 are intubated, 4 are in an ICU and 27 in an ACU.

A total of 6,146 PCR tests and 107,716 rapid tests were carried out and the new cases were detected as follows: 107 from 557 samples taken in the framework of contact tracing, 64 from 2,694 tests at airports, 326 from 2,380 tests carried out on private initiative, 40 from 344 samples taken at the microbiology labs of general hospitals, 1,512 from 45,908 rapid tests done at private labs and pharmacies, 984 from 61,808 rapid tests done in the context of the Ministry`s screening programme and 5 from 170 samples taken following GP referrals or testing done at public health centres.