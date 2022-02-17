Cyprus` Health Ministry announced on Wednesday seven deaths from COVID-19 and 2,549 new cases. At the same time patients in hospital are 175 of whom 43 are in a serious condition. The positivity rate stands at 2.61%.

The deceased are three men and four women. An 87 year-old man passed away on Monday, while a 59 year-old man and three women, aged 50, 85 and 92 died on Tuesday. A 63 year-old man and a woman 99 years of age passed away today.

Total deaths rose to 798 and total cases to 298,235.

Of the 43 patients who are receiving hospital treatment in a serious condition,13 are intubated in an ICU, one is being treated in an ICU but is breathing without the help of a ventilator and 29 are in an ACU. According to the Ministry 70.86% of patients in hospital are unvaccinated.

Moreover, 30 patients who are no longer infectious are still intubated in an ICU.

Today a total of 97,679 tests were carried out and 2,549 cases were detected. PCR tests were 6,657 and 374 cases were detected. The positivity rate is 5.62%.

The total number of rapid tests were 91,022 and 2,175 cases were detected. The positivity rate is 2.39%.

A total of 508 PCR tests were conducted in the framework of contact tracing and 67 cases were detected (positivity rate 13.19%).

Rapid tests were 1,276 and 88 samples tested positive (positivity rate 6.9%).

A total of 1,952 PCR tests were carried out by private initiative and 255 cases were detected (positivity rate 13.06%)

Rapid tests were 43,719 and 1,230 cases were detected (positivity rate 2.81%).

In the framework of the Ministry`s rapid test programme 47,303 tests were carried out and 945 cases were detected.

A total of 24,259 rapid tests were done at the rapid test spots and 658 cases were diagnosed (positivity rate 2.88%)

In high schools the tests were 12,923 and 104 cases were diagnosed (positivity rate 0.8%).

A total of 5,623 tests were carried out in the context of the “test to stay” programme and 76 tests came back positive (positivity rate 1.35%).

In nursing homes a total of 1,155 rapid tests were done and 17 cases were detected (positivity rate 1.47%).

Two cases were detected from 1.730 rapid tests in closed units (positivity rate 0.12%), while no case was detected from a total of 92 tests in public services (positivity rate 0%).