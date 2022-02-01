Cyprus Health Ministry on Monday reported two deaths from COVID and 3,396 new cases. Moreover, the Ministry announced that 204 patients are getting treatment in hospitals of whom 65 are in serious condition. Figures show that 76.36% of the patients are unvaccinated. The positivity rate stands at 2.47%. Total deaths so far are 733 and total cases are 256,746.

In a press release, the Ministry said that 20 post-COVID patients who are no longer infectious are still intubated in serious condition in an ICU. Today a total of 137,680 tests were carried out (rapid and PCR).

The deceased are a male 86 years old who passed away today at the Reference Hospital and a female 77 years of age who died today at the ICU of Nicosia General Hospital.

Of the 733 deaths 458 are male (62.5%), and 275 female (37.5%) and the media age is 76.3 years.

Of the 65 patients in serious condition 31 are intubated, 4 are in an ICU and 30 in an ACU.

Today 7,025 PCR tests and 130,655 rapid tests were carried out and the new cases were detected as follows: 38 from 247 samples taken in the framework of contact tracing, 54 from 3,911 tests at airports, 307 from 2,275 tests carried out on private initiative , 42 from 334 samples at micobiology labs of general hospitals, 1,853 from 68,222 rapid tests done at private labs and pharmacies, 1,096 from 62,433 rapid tests done in the framework of mass testing by the Ministry and 6 from 258 samples taken following GP referrals or testing done at public clinics.

From the rapid testing of the Health Ministry 49 cases were detected in nursing homes, 166 in primary schools, 90 in high schools, 4 in closed structures, 4 in special schools, 112 in the framework of contact tracing, 74 from test to stay , 6 in public sector services and 1 in industrial zones.