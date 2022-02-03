Cypriot health authorities announced on Wednesday two new deaths due to COVID-19 and 3,083 new cases, bringing the total tally of deaths and infections since the outbreak of the pandemic to 736 and 262,867 respectively.

Furthermore, according to a press release issued by the Ministry of Health, hospitalizations rose to 235, from 211 yesterday, while patients treated in serious conditions in Intensive Treatment Units and Increased Care Units amounted to 67 from 60 the day before.

A total of 100,762 tests were carried out today, with the daily positivity rate amounting to 3,06% from 2.67% on Tuesday.

According to the Ministry of Health, the new fatalities concern two men, both aged 74. One died yesterday while treated in the Nicosia General Hospital’s ICU and the other passed today while being treated in the Limassol General Hospital.

Total deaths since the beginning of the pandemic amount to 736, of whom 460 or 62.5% concern male patients and 276 or 37.5% female patients, with a median age of 76.3 years.

Furthermore, patients receiving treatment in public hospitals amounted to 235, of whom 67 are being treated in serious condition. Of the patients in serious condition, 28 are intubated, 6 are in Intensive Treatment Units but are not connected to a ventilator and 33 patients are in Increased Care Units, the Ministry added.

Data show that 74.59% of the patients have no vaccination history, while 20 post-COVID patients who are no longer infectious are intubated in serious condition in Intensive Treatment Units.

According to the Ministry, the 3,083 new COVID cases were detected following 100,762, of which 5,435 were PCR tests and 95,327 rapid antigen tests.

A total of 105 cases were detected from 659 samples taken in the context of contact tracing, 41 new cases were diagnosed from 1,982 tests done at the airports, 327 new infections were detected from 2,299 tests carried out privately, 39 new infections were diagnosed from 307 samples taken by General Hospitals’ Microbiology Labs, 1,492 new cases were detected after 49,569 rapid tests were carried out in private labs and pharmacies, 1,076 new cases were diagnosed after 45,758 tests carried out in the context of the Ministry of Health rapid test programme, while 3 new infections were diagnosed from 188 samples taken in the context of GP referrals.

The total new cases include 112 new infections in the context of testing high schools, whereas 24 new cases were diagnosed following testing in elderly homes, the Ministry added.