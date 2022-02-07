Cyprus records four deaths due to Covid and 2,214 new cases, hospitalisations at 224

Cypriot health authorities announced on Sunday four new deaths due to COVID-19 and 2,214 new cases, bringing the total tally of deaths and infections since the outbreak of the pandemic to 745 and 271,605 respectively.

Furthermore, according to a press release issued by the Ministry of Health, hospitalizations reached 224, while patients treated in serious conditions in Intensive Treatment Units and Increased Care Units amounted to 62.

A total of 85,567 tests were carried out today, with the daily positivity rate amounting to 2.59% from 2.67% the day before.

According to the Ministry of Health, the new fatalities concern three men aged 90, 89 and 82 yeas who died while receiving treatment in the Limassol and Nicosia General Hospitals and one woman, aged 88, who died while being treated in the Famagusta General Hospital.

Total deaths since the beginning of the pandemic amount to 745, of whom 465 or 62.4% concern male patients and 280 or 37.6% female patients, with a median age of 76.3 years.

Furthermore, patients receiving treatment in public hospitals amounted to 224, of whom 62 are being treated in serious condition. Of the patients in serious condition, 29 are intubated, 4 are in Intensive Treatment Units but are not connected to a ventilator and 29 patients are in Increased Care Units, the Ministry added.

Data show that 70.54% of the patients have no vaccination history, while 19 post-COVID patients who are no longer infectious are intubated in serious condition in Intensive Treatment Units.

According to the Ministry, the 2.214 new COVID cases were detected following 85,567 tests, of which 7,187 were PCR tests and 78,380 rapid antigen tests.

A total of 8 cases were detected from 550 samples taken in the context of contact tracing, 56 new cases were diagnosed from 3,446 tests done at the airports, 120 new infections were detected from 2,770 tests carried out privately, 13 new infections were diagnosed from 143 samples taken by General Hospitals’ Microbiology Labs, 844 new cases were detected after 29,822 rapid tests were carried out in private labs and pharmacies, 1,168 new cases were diagnosed after 48,558 tests carried out in the context of the Ministry of Health rapid test programme, while 5 new infections were diagnosed from 278 samples taken in the context of GP referrals.

The total new cases include 15 new infections in the context of testing in elderly homes and 5 new infections in closed structures, the Ministry added.