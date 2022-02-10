Cypriot health authorities announced on Wednesday five new deaths due to COVID-19 and 2,779 new cases, bringing the total tally of deaths and infections since the outbreak of the pandemic to 761 and 280,643 respectively.



According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Health, hospitalizations declined to 199, while patients treated in serious condition in Intensive Treatment Units and Increased Care Units amounted to 49 from 48 yesterday.



A total of 95,572 tests were carried out today, with the daily positivity rate rising to 2.91% from 2.58% the day before.



According to the Ministry of Health, the new fatalities concern four men aged 65, 85, 88 and 90 years old and a woman aged 94 years old. The 65 year old man died on Tuesday.



Furthermore, patients receiving treatment in public hospitals dropped to 199 from 206 the day before, of whom 49 are being treated in serious condition. Of the patients in serious condition, 18 are intubated, 3 are in Intensive Treatment Units but are not connected to a ventilator and 28 patients are in Advanced Care Units, the Ministry added.



Data show that 65.32% of the patients treated in public hospitals have no vaccination history, while 26 post-COVID patients who are no longer infectious are intubated in serious condition in Intensive Treatment Units.



PCR tests amounted to 5,990 detecting 484 positive cases with a positivity rate of 8.08%, while rapid antigen tests amounted to 89,582 after which 2,295 new infections were diagnosed with a positivity rate of 2.56%.



In the context of contact tracing, 655 PCR tests were carried out detecting 87 new cases with a positivity rate of 13.28%, while 97 new cases were diagnosed following 1,418 rapid antigen tests with a positivity rate of 6.84%.



As part of private initiative, 2,281 PCR tests were carried detecting 299 new cases (13.11%) whereas 44,397 rapid antigen tests were carried after which 1,303 new cases were diagnosed (2.93%).



In the context of the Ministry of Health’s testing programmes using rapid antigen tests, a total of 45,185 samples were taken detecting 992 new cases.



Following 23,694 tests done in the various testing sites, 719 new cases were diagnosed with a 3.03% positivity rate.



As part of testing in the education system 11,893 tests were carried out in high schools detecting 80 new cases with a positivity rate of 0.67%, while following 6,620 samples taken as part of the test-to-stay programme, 76 new cases were detected with a positivity rate of 1.15%.



Furthermore, 172 tests were carried out in special schools detecting 1 new case (0.58% rate). As part of testing in elderly homes 1,338 sample were taken, detecting 19 positive cases (1.42%), while no cases were detected after 50 tests among the public service, the Ministry said.