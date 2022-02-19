Cypriot health authorities announced on Friday five new deaths due to COVID-19 and 2,304 new cases, bringing the total tally of deaths and infections since the outbreak of the pandemic to 819 and 302,661 respectively.



According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Health, hospitalizations rose to 170, while patients treated in serious condition in Intensive Treatment Units and Increased Care Units declined to 41 from 43 yesterday.



A total of 110,891 tests were carried out today, with the overall daily positivity rate declining to 2.08% from 2.21% the day before.



According to the Ministry of Health, the new fatalities concern three women aged 87,79 and 51 years old who died on 17 and 18 February and two men aged 72 and 92 years old who died on February 18.



Furthermore, patients receiving treatment in public hospitals rose slightly to 170 from 168 the day before, of whom 41 are being treated in serious condition. Of the patients in serious condition, 13 are intubated, and 28 patients are in Advanced Care Units, the Ministry added.



Data show that 68.24% of the patients treated in public hospitals have no vaccination history, while 28 post-COVID patients who are no longer infectious are intubated in serious condition in Intensive Treatment Units.



According to the Ministry, PCR tests amounted to 6,938 detecting 334 positive cases with a positivity rate of 4,81%, while rapid antigen tests amounted to 103,93 after which 1,970 new infections were diagnosed resulting to a positivity rate of 1.9%.



In the context of contact tracing, 620 PCR tests were carried out detecting 53 new cases with a positivity rate of 8.558%, while 84 new cases were diagnosed following 1,006 rapid antigen tests with a positivity rate of 8.35%.



As part of private initiative, 1,964 PCR tests were carried detecting 227 new cases (11.56%), whereas 45,051 rapid antigen tests were carried after which 1,171 new cases were diagnosed (2.6%).



In the context of the Ministry of Health’s testing programmes using rapid antigen tests, a total of 58,902 samples were taken detecting 799 new infections.



Following 17,814 tests done in the various testing sites, 455 new cases were diagnosed with a 2.55% positivity rate.



In the context of testing in the education system, 20,401 tests were carried out in primary schools detecting 114 new cases with a positivity rate of 0.56%, while 11,563 tests were carried out in high schools detecting 67 new infections with a positivity rate of 0.58%.



An additional 5,402 test were carried out as part of the test-to-stay programme with 55 new cases detected and a positivity rate of 1.02%, while 305 tests were carried out in special schools with no infections detected.



As part of testing in elderly homes 985 sample were taken, detecting 22 positive cases (2.23%), while no infections were recorded following 169 tests carried out in closed structures. Two new infections were diagnosed following 1.257 tests among the public service, the Ministry said.