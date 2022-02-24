Efforts are underway to find a way to be present at the extraordinary European Council on the Ukrainian issue, scheduled for Thursday evening, Cyprus` President Nicos Anastasiades said, while condemning “actions that violate the sovereignty and territorial integrity of an independent country”, referring to developments in Ukraine.

The President, who is in Dubai, said in his statements during a visit at the EXPO 2020, that he was trying to find a way, to physically attend, if possible, tonight`s European Council session on the Ukrainian issue, “especially after this morning`s development.”

President Anastasiades said on Wednesday that Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was to represent him at the European Council since he is in Dubai, and could not attend.

Asked to comment on the latest developments in Ukraine and the military operation against the country by Russia earlier on Thursday, the President said he was monitoring the situation “with great disappointment”, adding there was violation of international law. “We cannot but condemn actions that violate the sovereignty and territorial integrity of an independent country,” he added.

“I want to believe that dialogue will prevail over guns,” he said, adding that Nicosia was monitoring developments with concern.

“What is even more worrying, are statements that indicate the intention to further expand military operations,” he said.

Asked about tourism issues, he referred to the efforts to further develop air connectivity between Cyprus and the United Arab Emirates.