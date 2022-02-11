President Nicos Anastasiades briefed on Thursday the European Council President Charles Michel on efforts to resume the Cyprus peace talks and asked for the EU`s contribution for confidence building measures (CBM). The meeting took place in Brest where the One Ocean Summit is taking place under the auspices of the French EU Presidency.

A written statement by Government Spokesperson Marios Pelekanos says that during the working meeting with the President of the European Council, President Anastasiades briefed him on the efforts to break the stalemate and resume the peace process.

He also expressed his disappointment about the continuing refusal of the Turkish side to accept the appointment of an envoy of the UN Secretary-General.

The President of the Republic also referred to his proposals for the adoption of a substantial package of CBMs aimed at creating a positive environment that would facilitate the preparation of the ground for the resumption of negotiations. He pointed out that Turkey must end its illegal activities on land and at sea, which are not to the benefit of Cyprus and its people, Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots, to the wider region and the European Union itself.

He asked for the assistance of the European Union for the promotion and implementation of the specific Confidence Building Measures, which, as he said, are supported by Turkish Cypriot organized groups.

The President referred to the harassment of a Greek Cypriot farmer by the Turkish military at the village of Deneia and at the same time he expressed disappointment with the continuing provocative statements by the Turkish Government about the basis of the solution and the energy reserves.

Anastasiades and Michel also exchanged views on international developments, including the Ukrainian crisis , the Armenia-Azerbaijan relations, etc.