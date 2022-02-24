Cyprus Police are taking increased measures outside embassy buildings in Nicosia, following the Russian invasion in Ukraine, Police spokesperson Christos Andreou, told the Cyprus News Agency, adding that measures are being taken in other places in the capital. Nicosia but also island-wide.

He stressed however that the Police have not received any information for high risk or any other danger but patrolling outside embassies was decided to be more intense.

Andreou also told the Cyprus News Agency that instructions have been given to both members of the Port and Marine Police, as well as members of the Airport Security to take increased measures. He noted that the situation is constantly being assessed and appropriate actions will be taken, if necessary.