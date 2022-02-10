The Cyprus government will report to the EU an incident concerning a farmer’s harassment by the Turkish occupation forces in the village of Deneia, located in Nicosia District, within the buffer zone. Government Spokesperson Marios Pelekanos also said on Wednesday that the United Nations informed the Cyprus government that the incident will be included in a report on UNFICYP, the UN peace-keeping force in Cyprus, present on the island since March 1964.

The incident took place on Tuesday morning, in Deneia, one of the four villages located within the buffer zone. Turkish soldiers entered the buffer zone, in order to expel a Greek Cypriot farmer, who was there to work.

Pekelanos said that the Cyprus Foreign Ministry has already reported the incident to the UN, and the latter have begun an investigation.

“As we have been informed by the UN, we expect the incident to be included in the next reports, that will be prepared for the services of UNFICYP in Cyprus”, he said.

“All incidents that violate the Security Council resolutions and the Green Line, are reported. Of course, this incident as well will be reported to the EU”, he added, in reply to a relevant question.

Answering a journalist’s questions regarding the visit to Cyprus of Frontex Director and of the European Commission Vice President, the Spokesperson said that “they are coming after an invitation by the Minister of Interior and they will discuss issues related to the supervision of the Green Line, for migration purposes” with a view to reinforce the Republic of Cyprus capacity to avert illegal entries.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third.