Cyprus’ position on what is taking place in Ukraine is linked to the case of Cyprus and stems precisely from it, Minister of Foreign Affairs Ioannis Kasoulides said in a statement ahead of the extraordinary Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Paris, on the occasion of the ministerial meeting on the Indo-Pacific region organised by the French Presidency of the Council of the EU.

Asked to comment on the situation in Ukraine, Kasoulides said that although at the moment it is not an invasion but a recognition of secession, he stressed that Nicosia’s position “is linked to the case of Cyprus and derives precisely from it.”

“There is a question of secession. We are opposed to secession and to the recognition of secession,” he stressed, underlining that Cyprus supports the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine, and opposes the annexation of part of another country.

Asked what he expects in relation to the measures the EU is preparing against Russia, Kasoulides said that there may be “a first package of restrictive measures related to yesterday`s events”, adding that “there could be a follow-up if there is further deterioration with an invasion in the country”.

The Foreign Minister added that Cyprus supports diplomacy as the only way to resolve the crisis, as well as the diplomatic efforts of France and Germany.

As regards the ministerial conference, Kasoulides said he was honoured to be in Paris for the ministerial meeting on the Indo-Pacific, noting that this is an area of great interest for the whole world.

“I show particular interest in issues related to climate change, biodiversity, and maritime policy and I will participate in the relevant discussions,” he added.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results.